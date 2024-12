An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck South Africa early on Sunday morning at 2:51 a.m. local time (00:51 GMT), according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The epicenter, located at a depth of 10.0 km, was initially reported to be at coordinates 30.39 degrees south latitude and 19.45 degrees east longitude. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed.