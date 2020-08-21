

A magnitude-6.9 earthquake struck deep under Indonesia’s Banda Sea, south of Sulawesi island on Friday, but did not generate a tsunami and there were no reports of injuries.

It hit at a depth of 670 kilometres with its epicentre about 340 kilometres from Kendari, the capital of Southeast Sulawesi province, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency reported.

On Wednesday, a magnitude-6.7 quake struck western Sumatra Island. Six minutes later, a magnitude-6.6 quake shook the same area, according to the agency.

Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common in Indonesia as it sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for seismic upheavals and volcanic eruptions.