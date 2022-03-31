NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#art—The Valuence Group (Tokyo; Representative Director: Shinsuke Sakimoto) (TOKYO:9270) has announced that it has partnered with MAGO CREATION Inc. (Tokyo; Representative: Mago Nagasaka) to open MAGO Gallery New York on April 1. And MAGO Gallery New York is pleased to present Mago Nagasaka’s exhibition “Still A Black Star”!





Mago’s work grapples with the mounting crisis of electronic waste (e-waste) and its detrimental effects on the Ghanaian community of Agbogbloshie. In 2017, Mago began reworking and recycling Agbogbloshie’s e-waste into an artistic medium within his works. The proceeds from selling his artwork were funded for establishing a school and factory in the Agbogbloshie community.

Mago’s works present the decades of our discarded technology accumulated on the landscape of the Agbogbloshie community. His artwork critiques the reality of modern capitalism and, at the same time, reduces the e-waste impacting Agbogbloshie. Mago’s work aims to create a brighter future for Ghanaian slums communities by allocating the proceeds from his sales towards education for young people in the Agbogbloshie community.

Recently, Mago was selected as one of the “30 Japanese who contribute to the world” by Newsweek Japan for art, activism, and his recent documentary film. Mago’s film, Still A Black Star, raises awareness around his work and the environmental issues in Agbogbloshie. His film resounded widely with numerous festivals, including AUDIENCE AWARDS: Best Environmental Film at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Still A Black Star Trailer: https://youtu.be/MsGcSugtK24

His works including the “Ghana Series” will be shown at this Exhibition. Please feel free to join us for an opening reception with Mago Nagasaka.

The exhibition will be on view through April 16.

