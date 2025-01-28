Magoo Appointed Acting CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency

Margaret Ansei, popularly known as Magoo, has been appointed the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), effective January 27, 2025.

This new role signifies the confidence the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government places in her leadership capabilities, particularly in advancing the agency’s mission to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Ghana.

Ms. Ansei brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum in the Eastern Region. Her tenure in local governance and her background in community development have equipped her with the necessary skills to drive the GEA’s objectives, particularly in fostering entrepreneurship and boosting economic growth.

In her new role, Ms. Ansei is expected to lead innovative programs aimed at strengthening the capacity of MSMEs. She will also focus on enhancing financial support for small businesses, which are crucial to Ghana’s economy. Her leadership will likely emphasize creating employment opportunities, thus contributing to broader economic development.

The GEA plays a vital role in promoting and supporting MSMEs, which are key drivers of job creation and sustainable economic growth in the country. Ms. Ansei’s expertise in governance and community development positions her well to lead the agency towards achieving its goals and empowering entrepreneurs across Ghana. With her at the helm, there is hope for significant strides in transforming the entrepreneurial landscape and facilitating the growth of small businesses nationwide.