Mahama Advances Governance Council to Boost Accountability

President John Dramani Mahama has initiated discussions with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to establish a Governance Advisory Council, fulfilling a 2024 campaign pledge aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in Ghana.

The council will monitor critical governance issues, including anti-corruption measures, human rights protections, and institutional reforms.

During a meeting at the Presidency, Mahama emphasized the council’s independence, stating, “This initiative underscores our commitment to a government that prioritizes the people’s trust.” A subsequent press release outlined plans to incorporate diverse stakeholders—religious and traditional leaders, academia, labor groups, and citizens—into the council’s framework.

Central to its mandate is an annual public report assessing Ghana’s governance progress. “This report will actively drive accountability, addressing challenges from media freedoms to crime prevention,” Mahama affirmed during his campaign. Senior Presidential Advisor Dr. Valerie Sawyerr will lead the council’s formation.

The move aligns with broader regional efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, mirroring anti-corruption frameworks in neighboring West African nations like Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire. Analysts note that similar initiatives have historically faced challenges due to bureaucratic resistance, underscoring the need for sustained political will.