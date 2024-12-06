Mahama Alleges Electoral Commission Attempting to Rig Ghana’s Election, Calls for Intervention

With just hours left until Ghana’s highly anticipated elections, former President John Dramani Mahama has raised serious concerns, accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of attempting to rig the election.

In a post shared on social media, Mahama, who leads the National Democratic Congress (NDC), claimed that the party has reported multiple instances of exposed validating stamps but the EC has failed to issue directives to prevent further disclosure of these stamps.

Mahama argued that such exposure of the validating stamps could allow opposing parties, particularly those involved in printing fake ballot papers, to replicate the stamps, thereby creating a false impression of legitimacy.

The former president has called for immediate intervention, urging the National Peace Council, religious and traditional leaders, civil society organizations, the international community, and election observer missions to hold the Electoral Commission accountable.

As Ghana approaches its December 7, 2024 election, Mahama’s allegations have raised questions over the integrity of the electoral process and the role of the Electoral Commission in ensuring a fair and credible vote.

Read His Statement Below

With less than 24 hours to go, it has become obvious that the Electoral Commission is determined to aid the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the elections. But they will fail because the people of Ghana are determined to vote for change and protect their ballots.

Since Thursday night, the National Democratic Congress has reported several cases of exposed Validating Stamps to the Commission yet they have refused to issue a clear and unambiguous directive to stop their staff from disclosing the identities and details of the validating stamps ahead of tomorrow’s general elections.

Such an exposure allows the party that has printed fake ballot papers to produce similar stamps to use in order to achieve a semblance of validity.

An internal memo of the Commission dated 10th October 2024 gives away their well calculated plot to aid ballot stuffing by exposing the serial numbers of the validating stamp before voting day, tomorrow.

I call on the National Peace Council, Religious and Traditional Leaders, Civil Society, the International Community and the Election Observer Missions to call the Electoral Commission to order.