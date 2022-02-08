Mahama and NDC Propose 3 Different Taxes & IMF To Replace E-levy

We have been told by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during their Press conference on Monday, 7th February 2022 that, Akufo-Addo’s Government should raise taxes from the telecommunication companies, insurance firms and extractive industries instead of the E-levy. What a lazy suggestion from the NDC?

The largest opposition party must be responsible and advertise only excellent and well-thought-out suggestions, policies and programmes. Otherwise, it would be prudent not to offer any suggestion which could eventually worsen the plight of Ghanaians.

If the government raises taxes from telecommunication companies, insurance companies and the extractive industry definitely these entities shall pass on the burden to the end-users – the poor Ghanaians – the NDC claims it is fighting for.

Possibly, these companies can transfer the entire tax burden the government would impose on them directly to the ordinary Ghanaian without any consideration.

Per the NDC logic at their Monday’s Press Conference, it means that Akufo-Addo’s government should introduce three different taxes in replacement of the E-levy such as:

1. Taxes for Telecommunication Companies.

2. Taxes for Insurance Firms.

3. Taxes for Extractive Industries.

After the introduction of these taxes, Mahama is also suggesting IMF as 4th option in addition to the 3 taxes that the NDC has proposed to Akufo-Addo’s Government.

Are Ghanaians and the aforementioned industries ready to pay these taxes in replacement of the E-levy as suggested by Mahama and NDC?

By : Razak Kojo Opoku