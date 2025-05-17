Mahama Announces Plan to Elevate Ridge Hospital to Teaching Status

Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed plans to upgrade the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, popularly known as Ridge Hospital, into a full teaching hospital.

The proposal, outlined during his Greater Accra “Thank You Tour” in Dodowa, aims to enhance healthcare infrastructure and specialist training in the region.

“We intend to upgrade Ridge Hospital into a teaching hospital affiliated with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons,” Mahama stated. He emphasized that the move would bolster medical capabilities, reduce referrals outside the region, and strengthen specialist training programs.

Mahama also pledged to expand Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds in peri-urban areas such as Bortianor, Kpone, and Shai Osudoku to improve primary healthcare access. Additionally, he committed to constructing accommodations for health workers stationed at CHPS facilities. “Reliable housing will ensure better retention and efficiency for frontline staff,” he added.

The initiative underscores a broader strategy to address urban and rural healthcare gaps in Greater Accra, prioritizing sustainability, training, and equitable service delivery.