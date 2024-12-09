Mahama Announces Transition Team for Seamless Handover of Power

In his first address after being officially declared winner of the 2024 presidential election by the Electoral Commission (EC), President-elect John Dramani Mahama revealed that he and outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo have agreed to form a transition team.

The team will be inaugurated on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, marking a critical step towards a smooth transfer of power.

The transition team will play a pivotal role in ensuring the incoming administration is adequately prepared to assume governance responsibilities. This collaborative effort between the outgoing and incoming governments highlights the importance of unity and cooperation in Ghana’s democratic process.

Mahama’s announcement reflects his commitment to a peaceful and orderly handover as the country moves forward under his leadership.