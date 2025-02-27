Mahama Appeals to Opposition Ahead of National Economic Dialogue

President John Dramani Mahama has called on the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its parliamentary minority to engage constructively in an upcoming National Economic Dialogue, urging them to avoid a repeat of their 2014 boycott of the Senchi Forum.

During his first State of the Nation Address on February 27, 2025, Mahama framed the March 3–4 forum as a critical opportunity for bipartisan collaboration to address Ghana’s economic challenges.

“Together we shall build the Ghana we all want,” Mahama declared in Parliament, emphasizing inclusivity. “I am confident that the sacrifices we make now will benefit our country’s future.” The dialogue, set to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre, aims to unite stakeholders from academia, civil society, private industry, and government to draft solutions for sustainable growth. President Mahama will deliver a keynote titled “Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together,” signaling his administration’s focus on participatory policymaking.

The event marks a strategic effort to fulfill Mahama’s campaign pledge to prioritize citizen input in economic planning. Organizers say the forum will emphasize consensus on structural reforms, debt management, and policies to stimulate business growth and improve living standards. However, skepticism persists among opposition leaders, who have yet to confirm their attendance. The NPP’s absence from the 2014 Senchi Forum—a landmark economic summit during Mahama’s first term—remains a fresh political wound, with critics at the time dismissing the initiative as a “talk shop.”

Analysts view the President’s appeal as both pragmatic and politically charged. With Ghana’s economy still reeling from high inflation, energy sector debt, and sluggish growth, bipartisan cooperation could lend credibility to recovery efforts. Yet trust deficits loom. “The NPP’s participation hinges on whether they see this as a genuine platform or a government-led publicity stunt,” said Editor-in-Chief of News Ghana Roger A. Agana. “Past grievances and electoral rivalries complicate the optics.”

The dialogue’s success may also depend on tangible outcomes. While Mahama’s administration promises the forum will “begin the journey toward economic revitalization,” stakeholders stress that actionable timelines and accountability mechanisms are essential. “Ghanaians have grown weary of dialogues without deliverables,” remarked Mark Badu-Aboagye, CEO of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “This cannot end with another report gathering dust.”

As the March forum approaches, pressure mounts on Mahama to bridge partisan divides while addressing urgent public demands for relief. The event’s turnout and resolutions will likely set the tone for his second term—testing whether “building together” is a rallying cry or a hollow slogan in Ghana’s turbulent economic landscape.