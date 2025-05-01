Mahama appoints Henry Herbert Malm as Acting Executive Director of National Theatre

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed communications and media expert Henry Herbert Malm as the Acting Executive Director of the National Theatre of Ghana.

Confirmed by playwright George Quaye, Malm takes over from Amy Appiah Frimpong, who retired in December 2023.

With a distinguished career spanning corporate communications, media, and sustainability, Malm is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the role.

Prior to this appointment, Henry Herbert Malm served as Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Unilever Ghana PLC, where he led impactful stakeholder engagement and sustainability initiatives.

His media background includes holding key positions at Choice FM, TV3 Network Limited (now Media General), TXT Ghana (Infoboxx TV), Standard Chartered Bank, and other notable organizations.

The National Theatre, a key institution under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, serves as a hub for preserving and promoting Ghanaian performing arts.

Malm’s leadership is anticipated to usher in a new era of innovation and transformation for the theatre, aligning with its mission to elevate Ghanaian culture through the arts.