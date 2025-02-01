Mahama Appoints Retired Captain John Kwame Jabari as Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed retired military officer Captain John Kwame Jabari as the new Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, a move aimed at bolstering security and stability in one of Ghana’s most populous regions.

The appointment, announced on Wednesday, underscores the government’s focus on addressing security concerns and ensuring effective coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Captain Jabari, a seasoned security expert and former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), brings a wealth of experience to the role. His background in both military service and political leadership positions him as a key figure in overseeing the region’s security strategies. “Captain Jabari’s deep understanding of the Ashanti Region and his proven leadership make him the ideal candidate for this critical role,” said a statement from the Presidency.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time, with the Ashanti Region facing ongoing security challenges, including crime, land disputes, and occasional political tensions. As Security Coordinator, Jabari will be tasked with supervising security operations, coordinating with local and national law enforcement agencies, and ensuring the effective implementation of national security policies.

Political analysts have described the appointment as strategic, given Jabari’s familiarity with the region and his close ties to the ruling party. “This is a smart move by the government. Captain Jabari’s dual expertise in security and politics will be invaluable in navigating the region’s complex security landscape,” said Dr. Kwame Asante, a political science lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

However, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions. While many have welcomed Jabari’s appointment as a step toward strengthening regional security, others have raised concerns about the potential politicization of the role. “Appointing a former party chairman to such a sensitive position raises questions about neutrality,” said Nana Ama Agyemang, a governance advocate. “Security coordination should be above partisan politics.”

Local residents, meanwhile, are hopeful that Jabari’s leadership will bring tangible improvements. “We need someone who can address the rising crime rates and ensure our safety,” said Kwame Osei, a trader in Kumasi. “If Captain Jabari can deliver on that, we will support him.”

Captain Jabari is expected to assume office immediately, working closely with local authorities, traditional leaders, and national security agencies to enhance peace and stability in the region. His appointment is seen as a critical step in the government’s broader efforts to strengthen security infrastructure and foster development across Ghana.