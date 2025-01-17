Mahama Appoints Sammy Gyamfi as Acting MD of PMMC to Lead Ghana’s Gold Sector Transformation

In a bold move to fulfil the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 manifesto promises, former President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Sammy Gyamfi as the Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

This announcement, made on Thursday, January 16, marks a significant step towards the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), an ambitious initiative aimed at revolutionizing the country’s gold sector.

Sammy Gyamfi, currently serving as the Communications Officer for the NDC, brings a diverse skill set to the position, combining legal, economic, and policy expertise. His academic credentials are impressive, with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, a Bachelor of Law degree, and a Barrister at Law certificate from Ghana’s prestigious institutions, including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Ghana School of Law. Furthermore, Gyamfi has earned a Master’s degree in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana and has enhanced his leadership acumen with Executive Certificates in Emerging Leaders and Strategic Leadership from Harvard Kennedy School.

Gyamfi’s career has been shaped by his extensive experience in the extractive industry, having previously worked with Exton Cubic Group Limited, a leading mining company in Ghana. This practical knowledge, coupled with his legal and policy expertise, positions him as a strategic and well-rounded choice to lead PMMC and oversee the establishment of GoldBod, which is expected to streamline gold operations, improve transparency, and boost revenue generation from Ghana’s mining industry.

The creation of the Ghana Gold Board is a cornerstone of Mahama’s vision for the mining sector, aiming to centralize operations and ensure a more structured, efficient, and profitable gold industry. By appointing Gyamfi, the Mahama administration signals its commitment to injecting fresh leadership into the sector, with a focus on operational improvements at PMMC while laying the groundwork for the GoldBod’s establishment.

As acting Managing Director, Gyamfi’s immediate task will be to steer PMMC towards this transformation, ensuring that the new board operates efficiently and effectively within the evolving landscape of Ghana’s mining sector. His leadership will be pivotal in shaping the future of one of the country’s most valuable industries, with high expectations riding on his ability to deliver on the promise of a more robust and transparent gold sector.

This appointment underscores Mahama’s determination to fulfill his party’s manifesto promises and reinvigorate Ghana’s mining industry through innovative leadership and strategic reforms.