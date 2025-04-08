Mahama Asked To Assent To Anti-Witchcraft, Anti-LGBTQ+ Bills

Source: Samuel Tieku (Kofi Yesu)

The founder and leader of Christ Power Miracle Mission Church in Accra Dome, Very Rev. Prophet Anthony Kwarteng, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to expedite the passage of the Anti-Witchcraft and Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into full law.

According to Very Rev. Anthony Kwarteng, the bill is long overdue, and its passage will bring an end to the suffering of many innocent people, particularly the aged, who are often accused of witchcraft and subsequently subjected to various forms of abuse.

Very Rev. Kwarteng emphasized that the issue of witchcraft accusations is a serious one that requires immediate attention.

He noted that a lot of people have lost their lives and dignity due to false accusations of witchcraft.

The man of God stressed that the passage of the Anti-Witchcraft Bill would protect the rights and dignity of all citizenry.

Reverend Anthony Kwarteng also called on all stakeholders, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and the media to support the call for passing the bill into law.

Touching on the issue of LGBTQ+, the man of God further called on the president to assent to the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.