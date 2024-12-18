Mahama Assembles Anti-Corruption Team Ahead of Assumption of Office

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has announced the formation of a preparatory team to spearhead his anti-corruption efforts as he prepares to assume office.

The move signals Mahama’s commitment to tackling corruption, a key focus of his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a statement released on December 18, 2024, by spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the team will gather information on suspected acts of corruption from the public and credible sources. The initiative is part of Mahama’s broader anti-corruption agenda, including the ambitious “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL), which aims to recover proceeds from corrupt practices and hold perpetrators accountable.

The team is led by Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and includes high-profile individuals with a strong track record in public service and legal affairs: former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired police officer COP Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.

This diverse, multi-disciplinary team reflects Mahama’s strategy to combine legal, investigative, and public service expertise to strengthen anti-corruption efforts in Ghana.

Mahama’s campaign centered on curbing corruption and reducing waste in the public sector, which he identified as significant barriers to Ghana’s development. He has promised to implement far-reaching reforms, including enhancing the capacity of governance institutions and ensuring severe penalties for those mismanaging state resources.

The formation of this preparatory team during the transition period underscores Mahama’s intent to act swiftly upon taking office and deliver on his pledge for greater transparency and fiscal responsibility. The involvement of figures like Domelevo and Kpebu suggests that Mahama intends to adopt a rigorous, no-nonsense approach to combating corruption once in power.