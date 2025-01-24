Mahama Ayariga Appointed Majority Leader in Ghana’s 9th Parliament

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has officially been named Majority Leader in Ghana’s 9th Parliament, succeeding Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who has been appointed as Finance Minister by President John Dramani Mahama.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) made the formal announcement on January 23, 2025. In his response to the appointment, Ayariga expressed his commitment to upholding the mandate given to President Mahama and the NDC caucus. He stressed that the agenda of “resetting Ghana” will remain a central focus during his tenure as Majority Leader.

“I assure the people of Ghana that we will rigorously pursue this agenda,” Ayariga said, highlighting the importance of the government’s accountability to the people and the need to create a prosperous, united, and democratic nation. He emphasized that the NDC’s leadership, while holding a commanding majority in Parliament, will prioritize inclusivity, consensus-building, and adherence to the principles of probity.

Ayariga also acknowledged the legacy of past leaders who have guided the NDC caucus, including the current Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, as well as Hon. Cletus Avoka, Hon. Benjamin Kunbuor, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, and most recently, Dr. Ato Forson. These leaders, he noted, set a strong precedent for leadership in Parliament, and their examples will continue to influence his approach.

Reflecting on his long political journey, Ayariga expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to lead the largest majority in the history of Ghana’s 4th Republic. With over two decades of experience, which includes roles in the Office of the President, as a Deputy Minister of State, and a Minister of State, Ayariga outlined his commitment to advancing national unity, democracy, and equitable development.

While recognizing the challenges ahead, he expressed confidence that through constructive dialogue and mutual respect, the NDC caucus would overcome obstacles and fulfill the aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

“Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to the people of Ghana. Their trust must inspire our actions and guide our decisions,” Ayariga concluded.