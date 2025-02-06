Mahama Ayariga Calls for Discipline and Dialogue in Parliament After Chaos

Bawku Central MP and Majority Member, Mahama Ayariga, has underscored the importance of fostering discipline within Ghana’s Parliament following the recent chaos that disrupted legislative proceedings.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, Ayariga acknowledged that while suspensions were necessary to restore order, the long-term solution lies in cultivating a culture of accountability and mutual respect rather than relying solely on punitive measures.

“If anybody engages in disorderly conduct, we will cite them for contempt of the house and take action,” Ayariga stated firmly. However, he also emphasized the need for a balanced approach, suggesting that members who demonstrate remorse and a commitment to better conduct should be given the opportunity to return and contribute to the legislative process.

Reflecting on the recent disturbances, Ayariga identified miscommunication as a key factor that fueled the altercation. He explained that the chaos erupted due to differing expectations between the Majority and Minority sides. While one side anticipated addressing only a few nominations, the other expected a larger number to be handled, leading to confusion and eventual clashes. This breakdown in communication, he noted, highlights the need for clearer dialogue and understanding between both sides to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Ayariga also confirmed that a committee has been established to investigate the incident, including identifying individuals responsible for damaging parliamentary property. “There’s an outstanding matter that needs to be resolved—who pays for the table that was broken?” he remarked, pointing to the tangible consequences of the disorder.

Despite the turmoil, Ayariga expressed optimism about Parliament’s ability to recover from the incident and rebuild its public image. He called for collective learning from the episode and the implementation of measures to prevent future misconduct. “We must ensure that such disruptions do not happen again,” he said, stressing the importance of maintaining the integrity and decorum of the House.

Ayariga’s comments come at a critical time for Ghana’s Parliament, which has faced growing scrutiny over its ability to function effectively amidst partisan tensions. His call for discipline, dialogue, and accountability reflects a broader desire to restore public confidence in the institution. As the investigation unfolds and the House works to address the fallout from the chaos, Ayariga’s message serves as a reminder that the strength of Parliament lies not only in its legislative power but also in its ability to uphold order and mutual respect among its members.