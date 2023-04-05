Mahama Ayariga condemns Bawku Murder act, calls for investigation

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, has condemned the Monday, April 3, shooting that resulted in the death of an immigration officer at Bawku in the Upper East region.

“I condemn in very strong terms the shooting, injuring and killing of some members of the security agencies in Bawku on Monday 3rd April 2023. This is most reprehensible and should not be repeated. An investigation into the matter must be conducted, and the perpetrators brought to book,” a statement signed by Mr Ayariga and issued to the Ghana News Agency said.

It also called on the security agencies to investigate the matter and arrest the perpetrators.

It also defined the act as ‘most reprehensible’ and advised that it should not be repeated.

According to reports, on Monday, April 3, 2023, the vehicle of three immigration officers from Bawku to Missiga was shot at by unknown gunmen, resulting in the death of 42-year-old late Philip Motey.

The remaining two officers, Mr Eric Ayibiya, aged 30 years and Mr Lawrence Afri, aged 42 years were reported to have been shot multiple times and were being treated at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

The statement narrated that the immigration personnel were in their private car to town to buy food when the incident happened.

The MP expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased security personnel and extended his prayers to the wounded personnel.

“Let me on behalf of the people of Bawku express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased security personnel and extend our prayers to the wounded. I urge the government to be proactive in advancing a lasting peace process in Bawku,” it said.