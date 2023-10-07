Mahama Ayariga to Notify OSP About Alleged Corruption Involving BoG Officials

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has announced his intention to request an investigation into the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison, and his deputies by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). The inquiry will center on allegations of corruption and corruption-related offenses related to a contract for constructing a new Bank of Ghana head office building.

Ayariga’s complaint stems from what he perceives as a lack of transparency in the project’s cost, scope of work, bill of quantities, and contract details, despite his Right to Information Request. He suspects possible collusion between the bank and contractors to inflate project costs for personal gain.

The initial project cost was proposed at US$100.86 million, but it increased significantly to US$222.80 million, a change that Mr. Ayariga finds disproportionate to the altered scope of work. He believes this unexplained increase points to potential corruption and padding of project costs.

Mr. Ayariga has decided to report these suspicions to the Office of the Special Prosecutor under the Office of Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), citing Section 2(a) and 79 as grounds for his complaint. He remains committed to pursuing the issue until clarity is provided by the Bank of Ghana, asserting that this is done in the interest of a better Ghana.