Mahama Backs Constitutional Overhaul to Strengthen Ghana’s Democracy

President John Mahama convened Ghana’s Constitution Review Committee in a landmark meeting on Tuesday, March 4, signaling a push to modernize the nation’s governance framework amid calls for greater accountability and participatory democracy.

The closed-door session, led by committee chair Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh, centered on proposed amendments targeting three contentious issues: the election of local government leaders, the salaries of top officials, and the dual role of parliamentarians as ministers.

Mahama underscored the urgency of electing Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs)—a shift from the current system where these officials are appointed by the president. Advocates argue this reform could decentralize power, curb patronage, and empower communities to hold local leaders accountable. Critics, however, warn it risks inflaming partisan tensions in grassroots governance.

The president also prioritized revising Article 71, which governs salaries and benefits for high-ranking officials, including judges, ministers, and lawmakers. Public outrage over perceived excesses in political emoluments has simmered for years, with many Ghanaians demanding transparency and equity in public sector compensation.

A third focus—ending the practice of appointing sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) as ministers—aims to clarify the separation of powers. While proponents argue this would strengthen legislative oversight of the executive, opponents counter that it could dilute expertise in Mahama’s cabinet.

The committee, tasked with drafting amendments since its formation last year, briefed Mahama on progress and sought government backing to accelerate reforms. The president pledged full support, framing the review as “critical to sustaining Ghana’s democratic gains.”

This push comes amid broader debates about constitutional modernization in a nation lauded for stable governance yet plagued by persistent challenges like corruption and bureaucratic inefficiency. Past attempts to amend the 1992 constitution, including a 2019 proposal for MMDCE elections, stalled due to low voter turnout in a referendum and political gridlock.

Analysts note that Mahama’s endorsement could reignite momentum, but success hinges on bipartisan cooperation. “Constitutional reform isn’t a sprint—it’s a marathon requiring consensus,” said governance expert. “Without buy-in from opposition leaders and civil society, these proposals risk becoming another missed opportunity.”

As Ghana approaches its 2028 elections, Mahama’s gambit tests whether longstanding calls for institutional change can transcend political divides—or if the constitution remains a document more debated than revised.