Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has begun a six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.

Mr Mahama, who arrived at the Kumasi Airport on Tuesday to a huge welcome by the Party leadership and supporters, started his campaign tour with a mini rally at Abesewa in the Ahafo Ano South East District.

Mr Mahama will, on Wednesday, pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace.

During the six-day tour he will also interact with zongo chiefs and imams, artisans, cocoa farmers and small scale miners.

Mr Mahama will highlight significant contributions of the NDC administration to the development of the Ashanti Region.

He will also focus on key areas in the ‘People’s Manifesto’ such as plans to create decent and sustainable jobs for the youth, implementation of universal access to healthcare, dubbed: Free Primary Healthcare, funding the largest skills empowerment programme under the NDC’s National Apprenticeship Programme, and Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Free T-VET).

Mr Mahama will end his tour on Sunday, November 15.