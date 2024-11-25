Mahama Calls for Change, Promises Honest Leadership if Elected

Former President and presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called for the removal of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to what he described as the government’s incompetence.

In a post on Facebook, Mahama emphasized the need for a change in leadership, asserting that the NPP’s governance has led to widespread economic challenges. “The time has come to remove this incompetent NPP government. We will bring honest leadership back to Ghana. Vote for change on December 7th,” Mahama wrote.

He highlighted key issues such as high unemployment, stagnant economic growth, rising costs of doing business, low wages, and growing poverty under the current administration. “The NDC will reset Ghana,” he promised, positioning his party as the solution to the country’s pressing challenges.