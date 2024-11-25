Monday, November 25, 2024
    Politics

    Mahama Calls for Change, Promises Honest Leadership if Elected

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Former President and presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called for the removal of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to what he described as the government’s incompetence.

    In a post on Facebook, Mahama emphasized the need for a change in leadership, asserting that the NPP’s governance has led to widespread economic challenges. “The time has come to remove this incompetent NPP government. We will bring honest leadership back to Ghana. Vote for change on December 7th,” Mahama wrote.

    He highlighted key issues such as high unemployment, stagnant economic growth, rising costs of doing business, low wages, and growing poverty under the current administration. “The NDC will reset Ghana,” he promised, positioning his party as the solution to the country’s pressing challenges.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

