Mahama Calls for Divine Guidance in Selecting Leadership Team After 2024 Election Victory

Former President John Dramani Mahama has shared that his prayers in the days following his victory in the 2024 presidential election have been focused on seeking divine guidance in selecting the right people to work with him in administering the country.

Reflecting on the importance of choosing capable leaders for the task ahead, Mahama acknowledged the challenge of truly understanding others’ thoughts and emotions. He emphasized that while he has been advised to choose the best individuals for the job, he can only rely on prayer for wisdom and discernment in making those choices.

“My father advised me that I cannot handle the country alone, so I have to select people to support me in administering the country, and so I should choose people who have a good heart and have the interest of the Ghanaian people at heart,” Mahama said. “But it is impossible to open the head of a human being to know what they are thinking or to look into their heart to know their emotions.”

He continued, “I pray that God gives me the sense of wisdom and discernment to be able to choose the right people to join me in creating economic prosperity for the people of Ghana.”

Mahama also spoke about his 2024 election victory, calling it a win not only for him but for the country as a whole. He noted that the election demonstrated Ghana’s continued strength as a democracy, highlighting the peaceful and democratic processes that have once again been validated by the will of the people.