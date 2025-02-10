At the Chinese Lantern Festival Gala held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday, President John Dramani Mahama stressed that Ghana’s international partnerships must benefit all of its citizens.

In a festive yet purposeful address, he urged his counterparts in China to ensure that the longstanding relationship between the two countries is a source of shared prosperity. “As we move forward, we must continue to embrace cooperation and mutual respect, ensuring that the benefits of our partnerships are shared by all our people,” he declared.

Speaking amid the vibrant celebrations, Mahama underscored that while cultural festivities bring moments of joy and unity, they also serve as an opportunity to reflect on broader challenges. The President acknowledged that the world is grappling with economic uncertainties, global conflicts, climate change, and emerging health issues. Yet, he pointed to the lanterns lighting up the night sky as a powerful reminder that even in the darkest times, hope and unity can prevail. His remarks carried an implicit message that external assistance, particularly from influential partners like China, should be leveraged to address these pressing issues while ensuring that the gains are felt across every segment of Ghanaian society.

Political observers have noted that Mahama’s call comes at a crucial juncture. As Ghana navigates a complex economic landscape, the president’s insistence on equitable benefit-sharing is seen as both a practical and moral imperative. Critics of previous arrangements have long argued that international partnerships can sometimes lead to lopsided advantages, leaving local communities on the margins. By emphasizing mutual respect and shared progress, Mahama is signaling a shift towards a more balanced approach that prioritizes sustainable development and inclusivity.

This renewed focus on equitable growth reflects a broader sentiment among many in Ghana who are eager for change. As the nation continues to harness international collaborations, there is a growing expectation that such alliances will not only drive economic recovery but also ensure that every Ghanaian can partake in the country’s progress.