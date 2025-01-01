Mahama Calls for Unity and Collective Action for Ghana’s Transformation

In a heartfelt message to the nation, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has urged all political parties in Ghana, regardless of affiliation, to unite for the country’s progress and transformation.

Speaking at the 31st all-night service held at the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God in Tamale on December 31, Mahama emphasized that the challenges facing the country can only be overcome through collective effort and unity.

Mahama made an inclusive call for cooperation, acknowledging the contribution of all political parties in the recent elections, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), New Force, Movement for Change, Convention People’s Party, People’s National Congress, and All People’s Congress. He also called on citizens outside of party politics to join forces, noting that Ghana’s transformation is a shared responsibility.

“All of us, National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party, New Force, Movement for Change, Convention People’s Party, People’s National Congress, All People’s Congress, all of them, it will take everybody to get on board, even those who don’t belong to any party to be able to change this country to what we want it to be,” Mahama stated.

Reflecting on the recent election, Mahama acknowledged that while campaigning may have been challenging, the real work for the country’s development has only just begun. He called on Ghanaians to shift from the euphoria of victory to the hard work required to address the nation’s pressing issues.

“The easy part of the campaign and election is over, now the difficult part begins, now the real work begins,” Mahama said.

Highlighting the nation’s current struggles, he stressed the importance of continued prayer and fasting, urging Ghanaians to strengthen their resolve and faith as they seek solutions for the country’s challenges. He shared a touching sentiment from his young daughter, who had expressed a wish for Ghana to once again become “the black star of Africa.”

“Our country is in crisis we all know it,” Mahama admitted, calling for divine intervention and guidance as Ghana moves forward in its journey towards recovery and prosperity.

Mahama’s message underscores the need for a unified national effort to restore Ghana to its former glory, signaling his commitment to lead with inclusivity, prayer, and a strong sense of collective purpose as he prepares to assume office.