    Mahama Calls for Unity to Oust NPP, Vows to Restore Ghana’s Economy if Elected

    Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to unite and work towards removing the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, which he claims has failed the country.

    In a social media post, Mahama criticized the government for mismanaging the economy while claiming to be the best stewards of the nation’s finances.

    Mahama expressed deep concern over the state of the economy, warning that the country will face significant challenges when he assumes office in 2025. Despite the dire situation, he assured Ghanaians that his administration would be transparent about the economic realities and work collaboratively with the people to rebuild the economy.

    “The economy is in shambles. I won’t deceive you, we are going to meet a very difficult situation. But we are going to open the books and show you what the true state of the economy is so that we can work together to bring it back on track,” he said.

    Mahama also took aim at the NPP’s promise to protect the public purse, accusing them of corruption and financial mismanagement. “They said they would protect the public purse, but today they have stolen the whole purse,” he said, emphasizing that the time has come for accountability and a change in leadership.

