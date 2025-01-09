Mahama Calls for Urgent Reforms at ECG, Proposes Privatization to Improve Efficiency

Former President John Dramani Mahama has underscored the critical need for reform within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as part of his broader agenda to stabilize and improve the nation’s power sector.

In a meeting with a World Bank delegation at his private office in Accra on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Mahama stressed that addressing the operational inefficiencies of the state-run ECG was essential to ensuring the long-term sustainability of Ghana’s power supply. He suggested revisiting the privatization of ECG’s operations as a way to inject the much-needed efficiency and professionalism that the company has struggled to maintain.

“If we don’t fix the Electricity Company of Ghana, we will continue to have a major problem with our whole power value chain,” Mahama stated, emphasizing the importance of addressing the underlying issues at ECG to prevent further disruptions in the country’s energy distribution.

The former president indicated that a privatization approach, focusing on the distribution sector, could be key to resolving operational inefficiencies, financial mismanagement, and inadequate service delivery. “Going ahead with privatizing the last point of electricity distribution, bringing in private sector efficiency, is something that we want to take up again,” Mahama said.

He clarified that this proposal was not merely about privatization for its own sake but as part of a broader strategy to modernize the energy sector. He expressed hope that the World Bank could lend its expertise to help facilitate the process.

“Privatization can play a pivotal role in restructuring the sector, but it must be done strategically to enhance service delivery and overall performance,” Mahama said, noting the long-standing energy challenges that have affected successive administrations.

Mahama’s comments signify a renewed push for energy sector reform—an issue that has persistently plagued the country. Despite previous efforts, inefficiencies within ECG and the broader energy sector have continued to hamper progress. Mahama’s call for privatization highlights his belief that the private sector could be integral to turning around the sector and improving the lives of ordinary Ghanaians who depend on reliable electricity for their daily activities.

As the conversation around privatization grows, many are watching closely to see if Mahama’s proposal gains traction in the coming months as part of a broader plan to address the power sector’s long-standing issues.