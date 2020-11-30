Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate, National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Sunday, marked his 62nd birthday with a donation of assorted items to the Children’s Ward of Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The former President together with his wife, Lordina, did the presentation of the assorted items to Dr Abbas Adam, the Director of Medical Affairs at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The assorted items include several cartons of Milo, Nido, milk, cerelac, and fruit drinks. Others are toiletries, biscuits, jumbo towels, and diapers.

Mr Mahama who visited the Children’s Ward, said: “We just have a small presentation to make to the children on admission at the Children’s Ward so that I share the joy of my birthday with them. It has come at a time when we are hot on the campaign trail.

And so we decided to take just a little time, myself and my wife Lordina to come and just share a little joy with the children and continue on the campaign trail,” he said.

“I am always happy when I come to the Tamale Teaching Hospital because I see the phenomenal works that we did in expanding and improving the hospital.”

He said the Hospital since its establishment in the 1970s hadn’t seen any major improvement until recently, and that today it looks like a first-class hospital.

He noted that there was much more to do in expanding and improving the facility. “I know there is much more that we must do to bring it up to scratch so that we can continue to make the foremost teaching hospital in the whole of the savannah area of this country,” he said.

“I can pledge my commitment to you, that if things go the way I think they would, and we are blessed with managing this country again, we will put more investment in this hospital so that it can continue to provide the best service to the people of this area.”

Dr Adam on the behalf of the Management of the Hospital lauded the Presidential Candidate for the kind gesture.

Mr Mahama also extended a similar kind gesture to the children of Tamale Children’s Home.

The Children’s Home, also, received some bags of rice and cartons of frytol cooking oils. The Presidential Candidate together with his wife and the children cut the 62nd birth cake at the Tamale Children’s Home.

Madam Janet Ansu Boahemaa, the Manageress of the Tamale Children’s Home, also thanked Mr Mahama for the kind gesture.