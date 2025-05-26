Mahama Champions Africa’s Reparations Justice Campaign on AU Day

As the African Union’s designated champion for reparatory justice, President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing redress for historical injustices against Africans and the diaspora.

Marking Africa Day under the AU’s declaration of 2025 as the “Year for Reparatory Justice,” Mahama pledged to mobilize continental consensus on addressing the enduring impacts of slavery and colonialism.

The Ghanaian leader’s statement emphasized coordinated action with fellow African governments and global partners to advance formal recognition and compensation for centuries of exploitation. This push comes amid growing international momentum for reparations, including recent initiatives by Caribbean nations and African-American groups seeking accountability for transatlantic slavery’s socioeconomic legacy.

Mahama’s AU role positions him at the forefront of what analysts describe as Africa’s most concerted reparations effort since the 1999 Abuja Proclamation. The campaign seeks to quantify colonial extraction’s multigenerational effects while establishing legal frameworks for restitution – a complex process that will require navigating entrenched geopolitical resistance.