Mahama Champions Reparations at AU Summit, Calls for Global Solidarity

Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama has issued a rallying cry for unified global action to secure reparations for Africans and the diaspora, emphasizing the need to transform decades of dialogue into tangible justice.

Speaking at the 38th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mahama underscored the urgency of addressing historical injustices—including slavery, colonialism, and systemic exploitation—that continue to perpetuate economic and social inequities worldwide.

The AU’s 2025 theme, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations,” served as the backdrop for his address, aligning with the continental body’s Agenda 2063 blueprint for a prosperous, integrated Africa. Mahama stressed that reparations demand more than symbolic gestures, urging the establishment of robust legal frameworks and institutional partnerships to hold historical perpetrators accountable. “Justice cannot remain a conversation,” he declared. “It must become a reality forged through collective will.”

From Rhetoric to Action

Mahama pointed to the 2023 Accra Reparations Conference as a critical milestone, where African leaders and diaspora advocates began formalizing policy demands. However, he argued that progress hinges on collaboration beyond Africa’s borders, requiring engagement with European nations, regional blocs, civil society, and the private sector. “This is not Africa’s burden alone,” he noted. “The nations that built wealth on the backs of enslaved Africans must reckon with their legacy.”

The former president highlighted staggering figures: over 12.5 million Africans forcibly displaced during the transatlantic slave trade, with millions more perishing en route. Colonial plunder, he added, drained the continent of trillions in resources—a theft that fuels today’s wealth disparities. “Our minerals built industries abroad while our communities remained impoverished,” Mahama said. “Reparations are not charity; they are restitution.”

Challenges and Skepticism

Despite the emotive appeal, the path to reparations remains fraught. Critics argue that securing payments from former colonial powers—many of whom still resist acknowledging the scale of historical crimes—will face political and logistical hurdles. Even within Africa, debates persist over how funds would be distributed or utilized. Mahama acknowledged these complexities but insisted that a unified African stance, bolstered by diaspora solidarity, could shift the narrative.

Ghana’s vocal advocacy reflects its symbolic role as a gateway for the African diaspora, exemplified by initiatives like the “Year of Return” campaign. Yet, tangible reparations outcomes remain elusive. While the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has spearheaded legal efforts to demand compensation from European nations, African states have yet to coalesce around a concrete strategy.

A Moral Imperative

Mahama’s call arrives amid growing global reckonings over racial injustice, from Black Lives Matter protests to debates over museum artifacts looted during colonial rule. For many activists, reparations represent not just financial redress but a moral reckoning with centuries of dehumanization. “This is about dignity as much as dollars,” said Ama Nkrumah, a Ghanaian historian. “Until the world acknowledges these crimes, equality remains an illusion.”

As the AU mobilizes behind its 2025 theme, the spotlight now turns to whether member states can translate rhetoric into actionable demands. For Mahama, the answer lies in relentless diplomacy and grassroots pressure: “The arc of history bends toward justice only when we pull together.”

The summit’s outcome may well determine if reparations remain a aspirational slogan—or evolve into a defining fight for Africa’s future.