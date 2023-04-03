Mahama chides NDC MPs for betrayal after paying them GH₵40K to reject ministerial nominees

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament as “betrayal”.

Our sources reveal that the accusation comes after Mahama paid them GH₵4OK each to reject the six ministers, appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The six are to replace some ministers who resigned for various reasons, including on health grounds and to pursue other ambitions.

Approval

Members of Parliament on Friday March 24, 2023, voted in a secret ballot to approve six ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

Announcing the results of the elections which travelled deep into the night, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford S. Bagbin said 154 members voted “Yes” to approve Kobina Tahir Hammond’s nomination as Minister-designate for Trade and Industry with 116 voting “No”.

On the approval of Bryan Acheampong as minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, 167 voted “Yes” and 98 voted “No”. Stephen Asamoah Boateng’s nomination as Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs was also approved by 147 members voting “Yes” and 122 voting “No”.

Osei Bonsu Amoah’s nomination as the Minister of State designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, was approved by 149 members voting “Yes” and 120 voting “No”.

Also, 152 Members of Parliament voted “Yes” to approve the nomination of Amin Adam as Minister of State-designate at the Finance Ministry with 117 voting “No” while 146 members voted “Yes” to approve Stephen Amoah as deputy minister-designate for Trade and Industry with 123 voting “No”.

The outcome of the ballot indicates that an average of about 20 legislators from the Minority Caucus joined their colleagues on the Majority side to approve the minister nominees.

Regret

The party expressed disappointment in the MPs for the approval. In a press statement signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey on Saturday, March 23, 2023, the NDC condemned the conduct of the MPs, saying, “it not only betrays the expressed will of the party, but the desire of the Ghanaian people and constitutes a massive stab in the back of the good people of Ghana”.

The party, however, reaffirmed its “principled position for President Akufo-Addo to downsize his bloated government and reset his priorities to reflect the difficult times Ghanaians find themselves in”.

Some members of the Minority Caucus, following the election, took to social media to attack their colleagues for the outcome of the election.

NDC MP for Builsa South in the Upper East Region, Clement Abas Apaak, said the approval of the Ministers was “most devastating and disappointing.”

“Greed and treachery is our bane. Yet again we have failed to live up to expectations. The traitors will surely be exposed by their collaborators in no time,” he added.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu and ranking member of the committee on Foreign Affairs, also wrote on his Twitter handle; “There is no knife that cuts so sharp and with such poisoned blade as treachery”.

For his part, a Private legal practitioner and member of the NDC national communications team, Nii Kpakpo Samoa-Addo, also questioned the credibility of the minority leader. He stated on his Facebook wall; “So what happens to a minority leader who cannot deliver crucial votes when it matters most”.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, also expressed shock at the outcome of the vote expressing “utter disappointment in the NDC MPs who broke ranks with the leadership of the caucus and voted against express instruction.”