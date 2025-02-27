Mahama Claims He Solved “Dumsor” Crisis, Vows to Fix Ghana’s Economy

President John Dramani Mahama has firmly rejected claims that he failed to address Ghana’s persistent power outages, locally known as “Dumsor,” during his previous tenure.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the President asserted that his administration successfully resolved the crippling energy crisis before he left office in January 2017.

“Ten years ago, I stood in this very chamber and declared my determination to fix Dumsor, a legacy problem of power shortages that plagued our nation,” Mahama recalled. “I made a promise to the people of Ghana, and I delivered on that promise. From January 2016 until I handed over power on January 7, 2017, there was no power rationing or load management in Ghana.”

The President’s remarks come amid ongoing debates about his administration’s handling of the energy crisis, which caused widespread disruptions to businesses and households during its peak. While critics have often accused Mahama of failing to fully resolve the issue, he maintains that his government’s interventions, including the addition of new power plants and improved energy infrastructure, brought an end to the erratic power cuts.

Mahama also used the occasion to address Ghana’s current economic challenges, which he described as dire. Drawing parallels to his success in tackling Dumsor, he pledged to lead the country out of its economic woes and set it on a path of sustainable growth and prosperity.

“Today, inspired by the Almighty God and propelled by the overwhelming mandate given to me by the good people of Ghana, I make another bold declaration: I, John Dramani Mahama, will fix the economic crisis confronting our nation,” he declared. “We will reset Ghana’s economy and restore hope for a brighter future.”

The President’s commitment to economic recovery comes at a time when Ghana is grappling with rising inflation, a depreciating currency, and mounting public debt. His administration has already announced plans to hold a National Economic Dialogue in March 2025, aimed at fostering collaboration among stakeholders to address these challenges.

While Mahama’s assurances have been welcomed by some, others remain skeptical, questioning whether his promises will translate into tangible results. Critics have pointed to the lingering effects of Dumsor in certain parts of the country and the complexity of Ghana’s current economic crisis as reasons for caution.

Nevertheless, the President remains resolute. “Just as we fixed Dumsor, we will fix the economy,” he said. “This is not just a promise; it is a commitment to the people of Ghana. Together, we will overcome these challenges and build a nation that works for everyone.”

As Ghanaians await the outcomes of the upcoming economic dialogue, Mahama’s bold declarations have reignited discussions about his legacy and his ability to deliver on his promises. For now, the President’s focus remains on steering the country toward stability and growth, even as the shadow of Dumsor continues to loom over his political narrative.