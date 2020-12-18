Former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned what he described as high military presence in the just-ended elections.

He said that contributed to the post-election violence, recorded in parts of the country that claimed more than six lives.

Mr Mahama said he was a President before and it was not allowed anywhere in the constitution to use the military to ‘intimidate citizens’ during peaceful elections adding it was the duty of the police to maintain law and order at polls, not the military.

He emphasised Ghana had gone through eight successful elections, saying election 2020 was the worst form of elections the country had conducted since 1992.

Former President Mahama was interacting with the Techiman Traditional Council during his visit to the town to console families and relations of the three NDC supporters who lost their lives in the post-election violence that erupted in the Techiman Township.

Mr Mahama insisted the Electoral Commission rigged the elections in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) saying incidences recorded at Tarkwa, Sene West, Techiman, Esikado Ketan, and Sefwi Wiaso were indications that the EC manipulated the election results.

He said he received calls to accept the outcome of the elections, and allowed peace to prevail, but he was adamant to contest the outcome of the elections in the interest of the nation’s democracy.

“Everybody is calling for peace, but peace exists when there is justice”, the former President said.

Oseadeeyo Ameyaw Akumfi IV, the Paramount Chief of Techiman Traditional Area, also condemned the sporadic gunshots that characterized the elections in the Techiman township and advised the former President to be reminded of his image and contributions to the development of the nation, and use proper channels to seek redress.

Accompanied by Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the NDC National Chairman, the former President Mahama visited the two NDC supporters who sustained gunshots wounds at the Wenchi Government hospital.