    Mahama Criticizes NPP for Neglecting Eastern Region’s Development

    Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concerns about the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) neglect of the Eastern Region, which he claims remains underdeveloped despite being a political stronghold for the party.

    In an interview on Sunrise Radio, Mahama accused the NPP of failing to invest resources into the region’s growth, citing the abandonment of critical infrastructure projects initiated by his administration.

    “The Eastern Region is the stronghold of the NPP, and because they have consistently voted for them, the government does not see any reason to allocate resources for its development,” Mahama remarked. He pointed out that roads in the region remain in deplorable conditions and that several schools and other projects begun by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been left unfinished.

    “What’s even more troubling is that they’ve abandoned projects we started in the region. You’ll go to some schools and see buildings we started that have not been completed,” Mahama added.

    As he seeks a return to office in the upcoming elections, Mahama believes that the reception he has received in the Eastern Region signals a shift in public sentiment. He suggested that the people of the region have learned from past experiences and are now open to change, expressing their readiness to try a different approach to leadership.

