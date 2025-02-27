Mahama Defends Cabinet Diversity Amid Criticism Over Women’s Representation, Pushes Economic Dialogue

Ghana’s Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has launched a blistering critique of President John Mahama’s cabinet composition, accusing the administration of sidelining women in key leadership roles.

During parliamentary debates following Mahama’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), Afenyo-Markin highlighted that only two women occupy seats in the 19-member cabinet, a mere 10% representation, despite campaign pledges to prioritize gender equity.

“Where are the women in this government?” Afenyo-Markin demanded, citing the absence of prominent figures like Zanetor Rawlings, Hajia Lardy, and Hellene Ntorsso. “The Vice President [Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang] is part of the government, but symbolic inclusion isn’t enough. Ghanaian women deserve substantive roles.”

The rebuke overshadowed Mahama’s address, which focused heavily on youth unemployment—a crisis he termed a “national security threat.” Announcing the creation of a Ministry of Youth Development, Mahama warned that despair among young Ghanaians, nearly 40% of whom are jobless, risks destabilizing the country. “Urgent action is needed to turn frustration into opportunity,” he declared.

Afenyo-Markin, however, dismissed the speech as recycled rhetoric. “The President lamented familiar problems but offered no bold solutions. His duty is to fix challenges, not merely describe them,” he argued, urging Mahama to move beyond “political theater.”

The Minority Leader’s critique comes amid heightened scrutiny of Mahama’s second-term agenda. While the President touted plans for a National Economic Dialogue on March 3–4, 2025, aimed at fostering bipartisan solutions to Ghana’s economic woes, he also chastised the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for boycotting past forums like the 2014 Senchi Summit. “Ghana’s recovery requires unity, not partisan obstruction,” Mahama asserted, calling for cross-party collaboration.

The upcoming dialogue, themed “Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together,” seeks to rally stakeholders from academia, civil society, and the private sector to tackle issues like debt management, inflation, and job creation. Critics, however, question its potential impact, citing past forums that yielded more talk than action.

Gender advocates echoed Afenyo-Markin’s concerns, noting Ghana’s stagnation in global gender parity rankings. “A 10% cabinet representation is indefensible in 2025,” said feminist activist Efua Sutherland. “Women’s exclusion from decision-making perpetuates systemic inequality.”

For Mahama, balancing economic promises with calls for inclusivity poses a dual challenge. As Ghana grapples with a currency crisis and mounting debt, his ability to deliver jobs and empower marginalized groups will define his legacy—and determine whether public hope translates into tangible progress.

“Together, we shall build the Ghana we all want,” Mahama vowed. Yet with trust in institutions eroding, his administration faces a skeptical populace demanding results, not rhetoric.