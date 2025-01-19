Mahama Defends Use of Brother’s Private Jet for Official Travel, Assures No Cost to Taxpayers

President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to use his brother Ibrahim Mahama’s private jet for official travel to Senegal and The Gambia has sparked debate, but his acting spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has firmly defended the move, assuring the public that it incurred no cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer.

In an interview on TV3 on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Kwakye Ofosu explained that the presidential aircraft was undergoing a review by the Communications Squadron, the Air Force unit in charge of the plane’s management. He emphasized that, until the review is completed, alternative travel arrangements had to be made, but these arrangements were entirely cost-free for the public.

“The most critical point is that this alternative arrangement has not in any way, shape, or form cost the Ghanaian taxpayer a dime,” Kwakye Ofosu stressed, highlighting President Mahama’s awareness of the country’s economic difficulties and his commitment to spending public funds wisely.

The private jet, owned by businessman Ibrahim Mahama, was readily available for the president’s trip and had been at his disposal even before his election, Kwakye Ofosu confirmed. He rejected criticism over the use of a private jet for official duties, asserting that it was a pragmatic decision aligned with Mahama’s goal of effective governance in difficult economic times.

“The president is focused on ensuring the best outcomes for Ghana, especially during these economically challenging times,” Kwakye Ofosu added, reiterating that Mahama would return to using the official presidential jet once the review process was concluded.

Kwakye Ofosu’s comments sought to assure the public that President Mahama remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the prudent management of state resources during his administration.