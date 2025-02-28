Mahama Demands Arrests, Asset Freezes in NSS Fraud Scandal as Suspects Flee Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered law enforcement agencies to pursue and arrest individuals implicated in a massive National Service Scheme (NSS) ghost-name scandal, warning that suspects believed to have fled the country will face international warrants.

In his first State of the Nation Address to Parliament, Mahama also directed authorities to freeze all assets linked to the accused, vowing to recover stolen public funds estimated at over GH¢50 million monthly during the scheme’s peak.

The directive follows explosive investigations by Ghana’s Fourth Estate, which exposed how fraudulent additions of over 80,000 fictitious names to the NSS payroll allegedly siphoned millions from state coffers. “This brazen theft of public resources cannot go unpunished,” Mahama declared, framing the crackdown as part of his administration’s “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL) initiative. He emphasized that freezing assets would prevent suspects from benefiting from illicit gains while investigations proceed.

Analysts note the scandal underscores systemic vulnerabilities in Ghana’s public payroll systems, with critics long accusing agencies of poor oversight and accountability gaps. The NSS, tasked with deploying graduates for national service, has faced recurring corruption allegations, but the scale of this scheme—potentially diverting funds meant for youth development—has intensified public outrage.

Mahama further tasked the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment to fast-track a Legislative Instrument (LI) to strengthen governance under the newly enacted National Service Authority Act 2024 (Act 1119). The move aims to tighten payroll controls and prevent future abuses, though skeptics argue past reforms have failed to curb graft.

The president’s aggressive stance signals a broader push to address Ghana’s corruption challenges, but questions linger about enforcement. With suspects reportedly abroad, extradition hurdles and diplomatic coordination could test the government’s resolve. For now, the scandal has become a litmus test for Mahama’s pledge to restore trust in public institutions—a promise citizens will watch closely as details unfold.