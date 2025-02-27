Mahama Demands Transparency in Black Stars Budget, Vows to Revive Ghana’s Sports Glory

President John Mahama has called for an end to secrecy in budgetary allocations for Ghana’s national football teams, particularly the Black Stars, emphasizing that taxpayers deserve full accountability for how their money is spent.

During his February 27 State of the Nation Address, Mahama directed his office and the Sports Ministry to ensure the Ghana Football Association (GFA) operates transparently, signaling a shift toward greater oversight in sports financing.

“The Black Stars belong to the people of Ghana, and the people have a right to know how their taxes are used,” Mahama declared. “There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national teams. I have directed that the GFA be held accountable.”

The President’s remarks come amid growing discontent over the Black Stars’ recent poor performances, including early exits from major tournaments and allegations of mismanagement. Critics have long questioned the GFA’s handling of funds, with calls for audits into player bonuses, travel expenses, and sponsorship deals. Mahama’s directive aims to restore public trust in the team, which he described as “a pale shadow of its former self.”

Mahama also outlined plans to revitalize Ghana’s sports infrastructure, promising to refurbish existing stadiums and build more youth resource centers to nurture local talent. “We must invest in our youth and provide the facilities they need to excel,” he said, linking sports development to national pride and economic opportunity.

The announcement was met with cautious optimism. Sports analysts welcomed the focus on transparency but stressed that accountability must extend beyond budgets. “The GFA’s issues aren’t just financial—they’re structural,” said Kwame Osei, a sports journalist. “Reforms must address governance, talent scouting, and grassroots development.”

For fans, the stakes are personal. The Black Stars, once a symbol of African football excellence, have struggled to replicate past glories, leaving supporters disillusioned. “We pour our hearts into this team, but we’re kept in the dark about where the money goes,” said Kofi Adjei, a taxi driver and avid football fan. “Transparency is a good start, but we need results on the pitch.”

As Mahama’s administration moves to implement these changes, the challenge lies in balancing fiscal responsibility with the urgent need to restore Ghana’s sporting reputation. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers looming, the pressure is on to translate promises into progress—both in the boardroom and on the field.