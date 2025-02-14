Mahama Demands Urgent UN Security Council Reform, Labels System “Outdated”

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama delivered a sharp critique of the United Nations Security Council’s structure during his keynote address at the 2025 Munich Security Conference in Germany, arguing that the body’s failure to adapt to modern geopolitical realities undermines global cooperation.

Speaking on February 14, Mahama described the Council as “static, archaic, and moribund,” urging immediate expansion to include more permanent members from underrepresented regions.

“The UN has reformed many of its systems to improve efficiency, but the Security Council remains frozen in time,” Mahama stated, echoing long-standing frustrations among developing nations. He highlighted how the Council’s composition—still dominated by five veto-wielding powers since 1945—no longer reflects the economic, demographic, or political weight of regions like Africa, Latin America, or South Asia.

Central to his proposal was expanding permanent membership without immediately resolving the contentious issue of veto powers. “The veto should not be a stumbling block to adding new permanent members,” he argued, suggesting that procedural reforms could precede deeper negotiations over voting rights. Critics, however, warn that expanding permanent seats without addressing veto imbalances risks perpetuating paralysis, a point Mahama acknowledged but sidestepped in favor of prioritizing representation.

Beyond institutional reform, Mahama stressed the need for stronger collaboration between the UN and African regional bodies like the African Union, particularly in addressing conflicts and economic instability. “In a fragmented world, we need more multilateralism, not less,” he asserted, linking global security challenges to climate change, resource scarcity, and rising nationalism.

His remarks resonated at a conference dominated by debates over worsening climate disasters and geopolitical rivalries. “We cannot afford to leave this planet to collapse,” Mahama said, framing collective action as non-negotiable. “This is the only planet we have. Saving it requires setting aside narrow interests.”

Observers note that while Mahama’s calls are not new, his platform as a prominent African leader amplifies pressure on the UN to confront its legitimacy crisis. The Security Council’s inability to act on conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan has fueled accusations of hypocrisy and inefficacy. Yet reforming the Council remains a diplomatic minefield, with current permanent members reluctant to dilute their influence.

Mahama’s appeal underscores a growing consensus: as power shifts toward a multipolar world, institutions built for a postwar order risk irrelevance unless they evolve. Whether his urgency translates to action, however, depends on navigating the very political divides he urged leaders to transcend.