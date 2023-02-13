Mahama donates GH¢8000 to Youth Cyclists

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH8000 to Ghana’s Youth Men and Women riders who won bronze medals during the Team Time Trial competition at African Road Race Cycling Championship.

Former President Mahama extended an invitation to the team for a meeting after the Championship.

The youth team won Ghana’s only medal in the competition.

Madam Akua Sena Dansoa and Professor Joshua Alabi made the donation on behalf of the former president on Sunday at Ablekuma-Olebu rounte where the championship was taking place.

The 19th Confederation of African Cycling began on February 8, and would serve as a qualification mark for the Accra 2023 Africa Games and the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, France.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Mr. Dennis Kweku Moore, Public Relations Officer for Ghana Cycling Federation expressed his profound gratitude to the former President for his timely intervention.

He also called on other individuals, corporate entities, Non-governmental Organisation and the government to come on board.

He said that since the beginning of the competition no government officials had visited them.

He said, “since we started this competition no government official from the Sports Ministry, National Sports Authority and even the Ghana Olympic Committee have visited us.

“This is an African Championship just like an AFCON, are you telling me that if it were to be the Black Stars government officials won’t come?” He quizzed.