Mahama Emphasizes Statistical Integrity at GSS Leadership Swearing-In

President John Dramani Mahama has called for unwavering commitment to data accuracy and independence as Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu assumed office as Ghana’s new Government Statistician during a swearing-in ceremony at Jubilee House on Friday, May 2.

The President underscored the critical role of credible statistics in fostering national development, transparency, and international confidence, urging the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to prioritize impartiality in its operations.

“Statistical integrity is not a luxury. It’s a necessity,” Mahama stated, emphasizing that public trust in national data hinges on its freedom from political influence. He highlighted the dual importance of reliable statistics for domestic governance and global credibility, noting that investors and development partners rely on verifiable macroeconomic indicators to gauge Ghana’s progress. “Our results frameworks must be measurable and trustworthy to retain both local and international confidence,” he added.

Mahama charged Dr. Iddrisu to lead the GSS with courage, urging collaboration with ministries, academia, civil society, and the private sector to embed data-driven decision-making across sectors. “Timely, disaggregated data is vital for effective policy in health, education, agriculture, and urban planning. It allows us to measure outcomes and adjust strategies where needed,” the President explained, linking the directive to his administration’s broader governance model focused on accountability and performance.

The appointment comes amid growing emphasis on statistical rigor in Africa, where governments increasingly rely on data to address developmental challenges and attract foreign investment. Ghana’s push for transparent metrics aligns with global trends demanding accountability in public resource management. As the GSS prepares to navigate complex economic and social reporting, its ability to maintain autonomy will be pivotal in sustaining both democratic trust and economic stability. The agency’s role in producing unbiased data not only informs policy but also serves as a barometer for the nation’s commitment to equitable growth.