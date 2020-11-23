Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate, National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday brought his three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region to a close with a route march through some principal streets in Kumasi.

The route march, which attracted a huge party supporters and sympathizers was in honour of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, the Founder of the NDC.

Among the Party bigwigs who participated in the route march were Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman; Professor Joshua Alabi, National Campaign Manager; Mr Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Minority Chief Whip in Parliament and all NDC Parliamentary Candidates (PCs) in the Ashanti Region.

At the end of the route march, Mr Mahama presented all the Party’s PCs in the Ashanti Region to the participants and urged voters in their respective constituencies to vote massively for them as their Members of Parliament and for him as President.

Mr Mahama urged Ghanaians to protect their ballots on election day.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who described the Presidential Candidate as the king of development, appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC to come back to power to continue its good works.