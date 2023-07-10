Mahama expresses concern over unwarranted attacks on Dormaahene

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has described as unwarranted the recent attacks on some eminent personalities calling for the discontinuation of the trial of Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.

Citing the counsel of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, he said the vilification and aspersions of the revered Chief were unfortunate.

For him, “God, the biggest and the most authoritative judge has spoken in the election and there is nothing anyone could do.

The NDC will on no occasion forget the good people of Assin North, and your name will forever be written in gold in Ghana’s electoral history.

“Whether they continue or stop the trial, insult people or not, we will at all times support Mr. Quayson,” the former President assured at a rally held in Bereku, the capital of Assin North on Sunday.

The well-attended gathering was in gratitude to the people for their support during the by-election and was attended by party big-wigs, and national regional, and constituency executives.

The Dormaahene had appealed to the Attorney-General (A-G), Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, to drop the criminal charges against Mr Quayson in the trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.

He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He had pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

It is the case of the prosecution that Mr. Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.

The former President said the party remained unruffled by the vile propaganda and machinations against Mr. Quayson and restated that: “We will never forsake you and your constituents.”

Through the people of Assin North, he said, God had redeemed himself to NDC and conveyed strong optimism of the party winning the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Mahama said the by-election was a referendum on the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Therefore, he called on the constituents of Assin North to rally behind the NDC in the upcoming 2024 election for victory to bring development to the people.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chairman of the party, highly praised the people of Assin North for voting based on conscience but not materialism.

He encouraged Mr. Quayson not to be discouraged by the tribulations, but to remain still as he worked his way to greatness to bring more development to the people.

Professor Richard Asiedu, the Central Regional Chairman of the party, declared the party’s resolve to win 20 out of the 23 parliamentary seats in the Region.

As well, he said the party had also targeted to increase presidential votes in the Region from 45.9 per cent in 2020 to over 60 per cent in 2024.