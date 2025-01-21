Mahama Faces Tough Choices to Balance Cabinet Pledges and Governance Needs

President John Dramani Mahama is quickly learning the difficult balancing act of keeping campaign promises while responding to the complex realities of governing.

Just days after his inauguration, the president’s ambitious plan to streamline Ghana’s government and ensure gender balance in his cabinet is already coming under strain.

When Mahama campaigned for the presidency, he made several key promises that resonated with Ghanaians, particularly his vow to reduce the size of government to a lean 60 ministers and deputies and ensure that at least 30% of those appointed would be women. He also pledged to announce all ministerial appointments within 14 days of his January 7 inauguration as part of his “120-day social contract” with the people. However, as the deadline for these appointments looms, the numbers are simply not adding up in his favor.

The task Mahama faces is a classic case of political arithmetic. With just a few days left before his self-imposed deadline, Mahama’s administration has already made significant progress with the announcement of multiple batches of appointments. In total, he has named 42 officials to various positions, including 23 substantive ministries and 16 regional ministers. However, when considering the deputies that each ministry traditionally requires, the total number of positions already exceeds the promised 60-minister cap. This discrepancy has led to growing concern over whether Mahama will be able to meet his pledge.

One of the most pressing issues is the gender representation target. While Mahama has appointed seven women to key positions so far, this accounts for only 16.7% of the current appointments. To meet his 30% commitment, Mahama would need to appoint 18 women in total. With just seven women in place, he faces the challenge of filling 11 more spots with female candidates — a tall order in Ghana’s politically entrenched environment.

Ghana has historically had large cabinets, with previous administrations often increasing the number of ministers to address various governance and developmental needs. Mahama’s promise to reduce the cabinet size represents a break from this tradition, yet the pressures of running an efficient government are now forcing him to reconsider. The practical realities of governance may require more positions to ensure the smooth operation of ministries, and cutting back on deputy ministers or regional representatives could come at the cost of political patronage and administrative efficiency.

In addressing the current dilemma, Mahama faces three main options: he could break his 60-minister promise and risk early credibility damage; eliminate deputy minister positions, which might create internal political turmoil; or attempt a complete restructuring of government operations, which could face significant opposition from Ghana’s bureaucracy.

This challenge is particularly significant when considering the historical context of Ghana’s political landscape. Under former President Akufo-Addo, the cabinet grew to over 120 ministers, drawing criticism for its size and efficiency. Mahama’s promise to keep the cabinet smaller was largely seen as a response to this criticism, but whether a smaller government can still function effectively remains to be seen.

As the clock ticks toward the end of his 14-day deadline for ministerial appointments, Mahama must make difficult decisions that will shape the course of his presidency. His choices will signal how he plans to balance his campaign promises with the realities of governing a complex nation. Will he stay true to his word on cabinet size and gender representation, or will he be forced to make compromises that undermine his credibility? Only time will tell, but the next few days are likely to set the tone for his administration and the future of Ghana’s political landscape.