Mahama Focuses on Selfless Leadership as He Prepares to Appoint a New Team

President-elect John Dramani Mahama is placing great emphasis on assembling a team of selfless individuals to support the betterment of Ghana as he prepares to take office.

With just days left before his swearing-in, Mahama acknowledges the challenge of choosing a capable and trustworthy leadership team, stressing that the qualities of discernment and wisdom from God will be crucial in his decision-making process.

Speaking to a congregation on December 31, 2024, Mahama acknowledged the difficulty of selecting a team that will meet the needs of the country, particularly given the challenge of reading the hearts and minds of potential appointees. He emphasized his reliance on divine guidance to ensure he surrounds himself with individuals who have the nation’s best interests at heart.

“I have a huge task ahead of me. No man has yet invented a machine that can see into the minds or hearts of human beings, and yet you have to choose a team to work with you. I pray that God gives us the sense of discernment so that we can choose a team that will work for this country,” Mahama said.

He also reflected on the nation’s political history, emphasizing the importance of selflessness in leadership. He called on his administration to regain the trust of Ghana’s youth, many of whom feel disillusioned by the lack of opportunities and progress under previous leadership. For Mahama, restoring faith in Ghana’s democratic process is essential for the country’s future.

“We need to be selfless so that we can gain back the trust of our young people that democracy indeed worked,” Mahama stated. “It is going to be 32 years from the day when in 1993 we gathered at Independence Square, where we started the 4th Republic. The 4th republic has been the most enduring republic in the history of Ghana because it has lasted long. We are going to go there on January 7, and yet many of our young people believe that the country is not working for them; it is not opening opportunities for them.”

As Mahama looks ahead to his swearing-in ceremony, he stressed that his leadership would not be a solitary effort but one that would involve every Ghanaian. He expressed hope that, despite the challenges, the country would rise together, symbolized by the collective act of lifting the sword at Independence Square.

“Even though I will be the center of attraction, lifting that sword, sitting on that chair, it is all of us lifting that sword and I pray that our country Ghana becomes great and strong,” he said.

Mahama’s words reflect a call for unity and selfless service in the coming administration, highlighting the importance of a strong, inclusive vision for the future of Ghana.