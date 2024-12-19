Mahama Forms Anti-Corruption Team Amid Reports of Cover-ups and Fleeing Officials

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Chairman of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), has revealed that President-elect John Dramani Mahama established a dedicated team to address corruption in Ghana’s public sector due to increasing reports of individuals attempting to cover up their wrongdoings.

The five-member team, announced on December 18, 2024, is tasked with receiving complaints of corruption and helping Mahama fulfill his commitment to tackling the issue.

Ablakwa, who leads the team, explained that the move came in response to widespread concerns that certain individuals were leaving the country or taking steps to conceal evidence of corrupt activities. He pointed to examples such as officials implicated in the $108 million ambulance scandal, who allegedly fled the country ahead of the election.

“There are increasing reports that people are trying to cover their tracks, backdate records, and ratify their wrongdoings,” Ablakwa told Accra-based Joy News. He added that the president-elect’s decision to form the team would allow for urgent action to begin, including evidence collection and preventing further cover-ups.

The formation of the anti-corruption team has sparked debate over its legality, but Ablakwa defended the initiative, emphasizing that it was essential to safeguard against potential loss of critical information and ensure that corrupt individuals are held accountable.