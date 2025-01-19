Mahama Forms Constitutional Review Committee to Assess Ghana’s 1992 Constitution

Former President John Dramani Mahama has announced the establishment of a Constitutional Review Committee as part of his ongoing commitment to assess and potentially amend Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

This move fulfills a key promise made during his campaign, and aims to address challenges within the constitution and ensure it remains relevant to the country’s evolving needs.

The committee, which brings together legal scholars, political scientists, and civil society leaders, is tasked with examining gaps in previous constitutional review efforts. It will engage with a broad range of stakeholders to gather diverse viewpoints and make recommendations aimed at strengthening Ghana’s democratic institutions and governance processes.

“This review is crucial to ensuring that our Constitution remains a living document, responsive to the evolving needs and aspirations of our people,” Mahama said in a statement, underscoring the importance of the committee’s work in adapting the nation’s legal framework to contemporary realities.

The committee will be chaired by Prof. H Kwasi Prempeh, with the following members appointed: Justice Sophia Adinyirah, Prof. Kwame Karikari, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, Dr. Godwin Djokoto, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, Dr. Esi Ansah, and Dr. Rainer Akumperigeya, who will serve as the secretary.

President Mahama expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver comprehensive and actionable recommendations within the next five months. These recommendations, he noted, could lead to significant constitutional reforms that would guide Ghana’s political and governance landscape for years to come.

