Mahama Forms Six-Member Team to Oversee National Security as He Prepares to Assume Office

As he prepares to take office on January 7, 2025, Ghana’s President-elect John Dramani Mahama has announced the formation of a six-member team tasked with overseeing national security matters ahead of the appointment of permanent officials.

This move is seen as part of Mahama’s early steps to ensure that the country’s security landscape remains stable and well-managed during the transition of power.

The newly-formed team will be led by former Interior Minister Prosper Douglas Bani, who is no stranger to the intricacies of national security, having served in government before. The team members bring a wealth of experience, including military and law enforcement backgrounds, and they are expected to provide valuable insight as Mahama’s government prepares to hit the ground running.

Among the members of the team are seasoned figures such as Lt. General Peter Augustine Blay (Rtd.), former Chief of Defence Staff, and Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former Minister for National Security. Additionally, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey Esq., a former National Security Coordinator, and Brigadier General Fuseini Iddrissu (Rtd.) will be part of the team, as will COP Nathaniel Kofi Boakye (Rtd.), a seasoned police officer. The team’s mandate will officially begin on January 7, coinciding with Mahama’s inauguration.

This move underscores Mahama’s commitment to a smooth and secure transition of power as he steps into office for a second term, following his earlier tenure from 2012 to 2017. It also signals his awareness of the complex security challenges Ghana faces, particularly in light of the regional instability and domestic concerns that have emerged in recent years. The strategic placement of experienced individuals in key positions for national security is likely to ensure that Mahama’s government is well-equipped to address both external and internal security threats.

Furthermore, the formation of this team sends a strong signal about the priority that Mahama places on national security. This early formation could also be seen as a response to the rising insecurity in some parts of the country, particularly the Bawku chieftaincy conflict, which President Akufo-Addo had previously highlighted in his final State of the Nation Address. As Ghana approaches a new political era, ensuring peace and stability within its borders will be critical, and the security team’s experience may serve as an important foundation for maintaining order.

In the months ahead, the effectiveness of this team will be closely watched, and it could offer key insights into how Mahama’s government plans to manage national security going forward. The government’s ability to navigate security issues in the context of Ghana’s evolving political, social, and economic challenges will undoubtedly be a significant factor in determining the success of Mahama’s second term.