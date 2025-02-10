Mahama Government Prioritizes Speed in Appointments and Projects, Says Majority Chief Whip

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Majority Chief Whip in Ghana’s Parliament, has declared President John Mahama’s administration “means business,” citing rapid progress in forming a functional government barely a month after taking office.

The South Dayi MP, speaking on TV3’s *Hot Issues* on February 9, emphasized that the administration’s “resetting Ghana” agenda is already moving at an unprecedented pace, with cabinet appointments finalized, ministers sworn in, and contractors instructed to resume stalled infrastructure projects.

“Unlike previous governments that took a year just to appoint District Chief Executives [DCEs], nominations for these roles will be announced by the end of this month,” Dafeamekpor asserted. He criticized past delays under rival administrations, which left local assemblies in limbo, and vowed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would avoid similar pitfalls. “Assemblies suffered under indecision before. Now, projects are being negotiated, contractors are back on abandoned roads—this is a government that’s serious about action,” he added.

Dafeamekpor’s remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of Mahama’s pledge to revitalize Ghana’s economy and governance structures. While road projects reportedly restarting signal urgency, details on funding arrangements or timelines remain sparse. The MP did not clarify whether resumed projects involve fresh contracts, renegotiated terms, or direct state funding, leaving questions about fiscal sustainability unanswered.

Dafeamekpor’s confidence underscores the NDC’s bid to position itself as a decisive alternative to its predecessors. However, the emphasis on speed risks overshadowing transparency. Rapid DCE appointments could streamline local governance, but haste without due diligence may replicate past issues of mismanagement or politicized selections. Similarly, restarting abandoned projects is politically symbolic, yet without clear accountability mechanisms, there’s little guarantee of long-term completion. Ghanaians, weary of cyclical promises, will judge this administration not by the speed of its start—but by the substance and sustainability of its results.