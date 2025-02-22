Mahama Halts Excavator Burns in Crackdown on Illegal Mining

President John Mahama has ordered a strategic overhaul of Ghana’s fight against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), directing security forces to confiscate—rather than destroy—excavators seized during anti-galamsey operations.

The shift, announced during a meeting with Christian Council leaders at Jubilee House, aims to balance environmental preservation with the economic realities of a sector that sustains nearly 1.8 million Ghanaians.

With 43 of the nation’s 280 forest reserves already ravaged by illegal mining, Mahama underscored the urgent need to halt ecological degradation. Recent operations, including the clearance of equipment from the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve, signal renewed efforts to evict illicit miners. However, the President explicitly condemned the previous practice of burning excavators, a tactic criticized as counterproductive and wasteful. “Burning machinery solves nothing. We must seize these tools to enforce accountability,” Mahama stated, framing the policy shift as a step toward structured regulation.

The move reflects a broader strategy to introduce technology-driven mining practices and stricter oversight, ensuring small-scale operations adhere to environmental standards. Mahama acknowledged the sector’s economic lifeline for millions, particularly in rural areas, but stressed that legality must align with sustainability. “Our goal isn’t to destroy livelihoods but to sanitize the industry,” he said, announcing plans for a mobile task force to prevent miners from returning to cleared sites. The government will also engage mining communities to promote responsible techniques that protect forests and waterways.

While the directive has been welcomed as a more nuanced approach, skeptics argue that confiscation alone may not deter illegal activity without addressing systemic issues. Critics highlight gaps in enforcement capacity and the lack of viable alternatives for displaced miners. The reliance on a mobile task force, while pragmatic, raises questions about long-term effectiveness in a sector often driven by desperation and informality.

Mahama’s pivot underscores the tightrope walk facing policymakers: curbing environmental destruction while safeguarding an industry integral to local economies. As Ghana grapples with galamsey’s dual legacy—ecological ruin versus economic survival—the success of this strategy will hinge on balancing regulatory muscle with grassroots collaboration. For now, the message is clear: the state aims to reclaim control, one seized excavator at a time.